He said under the three year rule of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, living conditions of Ghanaians have improved tremendously.

Speaking on Accra based Okay FM, the man of God posited that criticisms of hardship under this government are being perpertuated by elements in the NDC and not Ghanaians in general.

"There is more improvement in the standards of living and I know perfectly well that since President Akufo-Addo took over the administration, his achievements far outweigh the NDC’s 8 years in government”, he said.

“I heard that some NDC members claiming that the horn of strength I gave to our President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has brought hardship in the country. Some are even saying that there is an evil force in the horn fighting against Ghana and the government of Akufo-Addo,” he said.

Owusu Bempah has come under the spotlight

“When I hear issues like this from the NDC, I realize that they are really ignorant about scripture. In the Bible, Samuel used a horn with oil in it to anoint David as a King, and so a horn is not an evil thing because most of the old prophets in the Bible used horns,” he explained.

Reverend Owusu Bempah's comments comes after similar ones by the Minister of Communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful and veteran musician Lucky Mensah on the impeccable record President Akufo-Addo.