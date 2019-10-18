The court also directed him to publish a retraction and apology in the Daily Graphic and on the same platform, those defamatory words were used against the plaintiff.

The court presided by Justice Georgina Mensah Datsa (High Court, Accra) granted all the reliefs except the cost of GHC2 million which the judge awarded ¢300,000.

The judge also warned communicators who go on media platforms to malign innocent people to desist from such acts because that ll not be tolerated.

"Ernest Owusu Bempah by publishing those words directed at the person of Ibrahim Mahama, he has defamed him. I shall proceed to grant judgment in favour of the Plaintiff, Ibrahim Mahama. As we move towards next year's election, we need to be guided," Justice Georgina Datsa said.

Ernest Owusu Bempah

The CEO of Engineers and Planners, Ibrahim Mahama, last year sued the Communications Director of the Ghana National Gas Company, Ernest Owusu Bempah, along with the Despite Group of Companies – owners of private TV station UTV last year for defamation.

The have also been directed to remove the said defamatory material about the plaintiffs from all archives.