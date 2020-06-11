According to a report by the Ghana Police, Apostle Owusu Agyei tested positive for the illegal substances from the medical examination conducted on him.

The 56-year old pastor was arrested by operatives of the national security in his house in the early hours of Tuesday, 9 June 2020.

He had cannabis in his possession as of the time of his arrest.

The pastor, during a Facebook Live church service streamed on Sunday, served a strong warning to the EC boss to stop the compilation of the new register.

He said if the register is allowed to be changed, the EC Chairperson will die, adding that Ghana will not allow a small family to dictate to the nation.

According to him, during the June 4 revolution, it was the blood of the military that flowed and that what he is hearing this time around is that it is the blood of the ‘Akyem mafia’ that will flow.

The pastor said should the EC Chairperson attempt compiling a new electoral roll, she will die at 12 mid-day without indicating the day.

Check out the medical report below