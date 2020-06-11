He said the opposition party has a grand scheme to frustrate the electoral process leading up to the 2020 general elections.

Speaking on Citi FM in Accra, Awuku said said the NDC was “inciting the populace, calling and threatening people and inciting people to cause mayhem and destruction.”

The governing NPP also feels the posturing of the NDC is geared towards scuttling plans for a new electoral roll.

“For us in the NPP, we believe that the NDC’s deliberate attempt to intimidate people and the NDC’s deliberate attempt to also frustrate the process and ensure that we do not get a new and credible register is something that should be condemned by all,” he said.

Mr. Awuku’s comments follow a comment made by flagbearer of the NDC, John Mahama, who said his party will not accept the results of “a flawed election.”

Sammy Awuku

The NDC has been at odds with the Electoral Commission and boycotted key meetings on the voter registration exercise.

The NDC was absent from the recent Inter-Party Advisory Committee meeting on the compilation of a new voters register where it was announced that the voter registration would begin in June.