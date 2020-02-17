According to a report by Classfmonline, the Form 1 Home Economics class is one of the most affected.

Despite containing over 40 students, the class reportedly has less than 10 desks to cater for the students.

Ningo Senior High-Technical lacks furniture

Meanwhile, the report suggests three other classes in the school are also without adequate furniture.

This has left the students with no other option than to sit on the bare floor during class lessons.

Other students also prefer not to attend classes at all as a result of the lack of desks in their classrooms.

This comes after a similar incident was recorded at the St. Francis of Assisi Basic School in Agona Ahanta, of the Ahanta West Municipal Assembly in the Western Region.

Also, some pupils of Battor D/A in the North-Tongu District of the Volta Region were recently captured sitting on cement blocks and on the bare floor to study.