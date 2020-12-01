The special voting began today, Tuesday, December 1, 2020, for security personnel, media practitioners and staff of the Electoral Commission (EC).

Photos: Special Voting currently ongoing across the country

More than 109,000 Ghanaians are expected to take part in the early voting in all 16 regions in Ghana.

Speaking at a press conference, EC Chair Jean Mensa said her outfit has finished compiling the list of persons who will partake in the special voting.

READ ALSO: We’ll show Dumelo the difference between acting and politics – NPP

Special Voting currently ongoing across the country

She noted that the list has been published on the Commission’s website, adding that special voters can check their details using a code.

“As you may be aware, the Electoral Commission reached out to the security agencies and media houses to inform them about the special voting facility. The letter requested them to send details of their members who wished to take part in the special voting exercise to the Commission. I am pleased to note that the list of Special Voting has been compiled,” the EC boss stated.

“The list has been published on the website of the Commission. Additionally, the Commission has made it possible for persons on the Special Voting List to check their details using the Code. We encourage all who applied to take time to check their details before Tuesday, 1st December, 2020.”

Special Voting currently ongoing across the country

Jean Mensa further revealed that a total of 109,557 will partake in Tuesday’s special voting – the highest number in history.

“This year, the Commission has provided the special voting list to representatives of institutions who applied to vote during the special voting. The final special voting list contains one hundred and nine thousand five hundred and fifty-seven persons (109,557 Persons) from the various security agencies, media house and the Electoral Commission,” she said.

“It is instructive to note that this is the highest number the Commission has recorded for special voting in its history.”

The EC Chair also denied reports that the EC as prevented some security agencies from registering for the special voting.