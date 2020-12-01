Addressing journalists as part of the “Let the Citizen Know” encounter, the Commission said it has put in place measures to ensure the results are declared within the estimated time frame.

EC Chair Jean Mensa explained that the current Constitutional Instrument mandated the regional directors to forward results to the EC Headquarters after collating the results of constituencies in their respective regions.

“Unlike the past, when the EC Chair collated results from all the 275 constituencies in the country, this year I will be receiving collated results from the 16 regions making it easier for the results to be declared,” she said, as quoted by GNA.

READ ALSO: Beware of political tricksters in these last days – Akufo-Addo to Ghanaians

EC Chair, Jean Mensa

She noted that all the district officers have been adequately trained and equipped to deliver their mandate.

Mrs. Mensa said special logistics have also been made available to help the officers transport the results to district and regional collation centres.

“In the Afram Plains, boats will be on standby while in the other hard-to-reach areas special vehicles and security will be made available,” the EC boss stated, as quoted by the GNA.

She added that a total of 17,027,641 registrants are expected to cast their votes on December 7, 2020.

Meanwhile, over 109,000 Ghanaians are expected to take part in the early voting, which begins today, December 1, 2020.

Those who will be voting include security personnel, media practitioners and staff of the Electoral Commission (EC).

Speaking at a press conference, EC Chair Jean Mensa said her outfit has finished compiling the list of persons who will partake in the special voting.

She noted that the list has been published on the Commission’s website, adding that special voters can check their details using a code.

"As you may be aware, the Electoral Commission reached out to the security agencies and media houses to inform them about the special voting facility. The letter requested them to send details of their members who wished to take part in the special voting exercise to the Commission. I am pleased to note that the list of Special Voting has been compiled,” the EC boss stated.

“The list has been published on the website of the Commission. Additionally, the Commission has made it possible for persons on the Special Voting List to check their details using the Code. We encourage all who applied to take time to check their details before Tuesday, 1st December, 2020.”