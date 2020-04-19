The greatest enemy of the world today is the Coronavirus pandemic which has infected close to 2 million people.

Governments, international organisations and individuals have channelled most of their resources into innovations and measures to contain the spread of the deadly disease.

Samuel Quarm Olatunde, a Physics teacher at Kumasi High School in his quest to contribute his quota to support the government of Ghana to fight the COVID-19 pandemic has put together his knowledge as a Physics teacher to devise a Disinfectant Chamber.

The chamber as demonstrated in an Instagram video has a sensor that has the capability of detecting whenever a person enters it and sprays disinfectant all over the person's body to cleanse him or her.

Ghana has thus far recorded 834 confirmed cases of Coronavirus, while 99 people have recovered, with 9 deaths.

Ghana’s two major cities namely Accra and Kumasi have been in lockdown for the past three weeks to help contain the spread of the Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the ban on all forms of social gathering in the country has been in place across the nation and social distance protocols have been advocated.

The President of the Republic of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo will address the nation tonight and announce whether there will be a total lockdown in the country or the lockdown in Kumasi and Accra will be extended after three weeks.