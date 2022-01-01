News of the young lady’s mysterious death broke on December 14, 2021.
Police arrest 2 suspects over American Instagram model’s death
Two suspects have been arrested by the police and are in custody helping with investigations into the death of American Instagram model Julie Diane Williams.
She was found dead at the Rayporsh Hotel at Abelemkpe, a suburb of Accra.
A police statement dated December 31, 2021, by ACP Kwesi Ofori announced the arrest of the two suspects.
The statement added that the deceased’s family in the US has officially been informed that investigations are being conducted into the circumstances leading to her death.
Read the full police statement below:
