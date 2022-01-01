RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Police arrest 2 suspects over American Instagram model’s death

Andreas Kamasah

Two suspects have been arrested by the police and are in custody helping with investigations into the death of American Instagram model Julie Diane Williams.

News of the young lady’s mysterious death broke on December 14, 2021.

She was found dead at the Rayporsh Hotel at Abelemkpe, a suburb of Accra.

A police statement dated December 31, 2021, by ACP Kwesi Ofori announced the arrest of the two suspects.

The statement added that the deceased’s family in the US has officially been informed that investigations are being conducted into the circumstances leading to her death.

Read the full police statement below:

Andreas Kamasah

