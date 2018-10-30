Pulse.com.gh logo
Police block journalists from Parliament over RTI bill

The formation of the coalition follows the foot-dragging tactics of the two previous parliaments in passing the RTI Bill.

Ghanaian journalists and media practitioners who came together to form a coalition to push for the passage of the Right to Information (RTI) Bill were blocked by the police when they stormed Parliament.

The journalists clad in RTI T-shirts to express register their displeasure over failure to pass the bill into law were confronted by police officers and prevented from entering the House.

Elvis Darko, who is a member of the Interim Steering Committee of the Coalition said "One of our colleagues the police accosted him. I was there and we had a confrontation and they say we should go to their police post here to sort out the issue."

READ MORE: Politicians fear passage of RTI Bill - Chief

The formation of the coalition follows the foot-dragging tactics of the two previous parliaments in passing the RTI Bill.

About RTI Bill

The right to information is a fundamental human right guaranteed by the country’s 1992 Constitution and recognized as a right under International Conventions on Human rights.

play

 

The bill will give substance to Article 21 (1) (f) of the Constitution which states that "All persons shall have the right to information subject to such qualifications and laws as are necessary in a democratic society".

It was first drafted 22 years ago under the auspices of the Institute of Economic Affairs, IEA.

The draft Executive Bill was subsequently reviewed in 2003, 2005 and 2007 but was never laid in Parliament until February 5, 2010.

It was subsequently withdrawn to review some clauses.

READ ALSO: Right to Information Bill: What it is

Since then, efforts by several advocacy groups to put pressure on the duty bearers to have the Bill passed have also not yielded any positive results until now.

Since the first draft of a right to information law so many years ago, the executive and legislature have been tossing it at will between themselves.

Observers have criticized successive governments for lacking the political will to pass the Bill.

