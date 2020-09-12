Some of the riders are said to have been caught without licences, while others had uninsured their motorbikes.

The operation was carried out by a team from the Madina Divisional Police Command on Thursday morning.

DSP Effia Tenge, Head of Public Affairs Unit of the Regional Command, said the Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate led the operation.

“The team of personnel embarked on an operation to clamp down on recalcitrant motorbike riders who ride with impunity without regard to other road users,” she told the GNA.

The legalisation of the use of motorbikes for commercial purposes, locally known as okada, has divided opinions in recent weeks.

Currently, the use of motorbikes and tricycles for commercial purposes in any form is currently against Ghana’s Road Traffic Regulations 2012 (L.I 2180).

However, John Maham and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have promised to legalise the business if the party wins the December polls.