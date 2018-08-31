Police officer to sue IGP for ‘flouting’ court order

news

A suspended officer of the Ghana Police Service is set to drag the Inspector General of Police, David Asante Apeatu to court for a flouting a court order to reinstate him into the Service.

Bawah Abdul Jalil was previously accused of wrongfully booking for a weapon and ammunition that was in the company of three other police officers.

He was therefore sent before the Grater Accra Tribunal after being charged with conspiracy to steal a weapon and ammunition.

However, the case was later withdrawn after investigations found that the weapon and ammunition were not obtained from the police officer.

The incident, which happened in 2008, saw Mr. Jalil interdicted, with his suspension continuing till date.

But early in April this year, the High Court ordered that the officer be reinstated with his accumulated salaries and allowances paid to him at the prevailing bank rates.

Unfortunately, though, the Police Administration has so far failed to comply with this court order.

Mr. Jalil says he will fight until his reinstatement is effected, whiles also threatening to bring a contempt suit against the IGP.

“It has been four months getting to five months, nothing has been done about it. We have to go in for certificate and judgement, that is what the Attorney General said, for the controller of accounts ministry of finance to pay the money,” the interdicted Policeman told Accra-based Citi FM.

He said the reluctance of the Police Administration to reinstate him despite a court order to that effect, has left him no option that to head to court again to ensure gets justice.

“I have done all the necessary things, so now the only option I have if the money is not paid, is to sue the Inspector General of Police for contempt and garnishee the police account,” he added.