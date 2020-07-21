The party has officially opened nominations for persons who wish to become its Presidential candidate for the December polls.

The PPP was founded by Dr. Nduom in 2012, after the businessman broke away from the Convention People’s Party (CPP).

Dr. Nduom subsequently served as the party’s flagbearer in both the 2012 and 2016 general elections.

The PPP is, however, now looking for a fresh face to lead the party into the upcoming elections.

Read the PPP’s full statement below:

OPENING OF NOMINATIONS FOR THE 2020 FLAGBEARER POSITION

The Progressive People’s Party (PPP) wishes to announce to all members and the general public that the party is ready for eligible persons to demonstrate interest in becoming the Presidential Candidate for the 2020 presidential election. All interested contenders are encouraged to express their interest publicly and on our various party platforms.

An expedited, virtual selection process has been adopted for this exercise. We urge all card bearing members In good standing, to take advantage of this opportunity to test the waters, determine their competitive standing and check the general public’s reactions to their potential candidature.

We also wish to state that we do not expect Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom to become the party’s Presidential Candidate for the 2020 elections. Therefore, the field is wide open for all interested contenders to demonstrate the formidability of the party, in restoring Ghana’s hope and glory.

The PPP has earned the most votes at the presidential and parliamentary levels only behind the duopoly since 2012 when the party was formed. We are determined to improve upon this past performance, as we batten down, ready to form the next government and be represented in Parliament.

