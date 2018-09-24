President Akufo-Addo attends 73rd UN General Assembly

news

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is currently in New York to attend the 73rd session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly.

The President will participate in a series of SDGs events and also deliver a speech at the High-Level event on the United Nations Youth Strategy.

The General Assembly, which is underway, is under the theme: "Making the United Nations relevant to all people: Global leadership and shared responsibility for peaceful, equitable and sustainable societies”.

Nana Addo will also receive the 2018 Outstanding Leaders Award from the US Chamber of Commerce in recognition of his leadership and commitment to champion trade and investment as the means of helping grow Ghana’s economy.

The First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo who accompanied the President will today attend the Ordinary General Assembly of the Organisation of African First Ladies Against AIDS (OAFLA).



Tomorrow, she will also attend a resource mobilisation high-level breakfast meeting on the margins of the UNGA 73 dubbed: “Free to Shine Global Partnership Towards Eliminating Mother-to-Child Transmission of HIV in Africa”, at the Rockefeller Centre in New York.

President Akufo-Addo will, in addition, hold bilateral talks with some colleague Heads of State, as well as some CEOs of some global enterprises.

The UNGA will hold a high-level plenary meeting on global peace in honour of the centenary of the birth of Nelson Mandela, known as the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit, today.

Also with the President in New York is the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP for Anyaa Sowutuom, Ms Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, and some officials from the Presidency and the Foreign Ministry, Ghana’s Embassy in the US and Ghana’s Permanent Mission at the UN.