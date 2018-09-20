I will change Ghana in 18-months in office - Nana Addo

news

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in November 2016 prior to the general elections has promised to transform Ghana within 18-months when given the nod to rule the country.

It's been more than 18 months since he was given the mandate to rule Ghana and Pulse.com.gh has revisited Nana Addo's campaign message of hope and compare it to the reality Ghanaians are living with today.

He said he was ready to change and create a new Ghana full of opportunities for the youth and the entire populace adding that he would use the country’s resources for the transformation and create new hope and prosperous future for the teeming youth.

Nana Addo said this when he addressed a large crowd in Tamale at a regional rally aimed at galvanizing support for the NPP in the December 2016 polls.

He stated: "I am colour-blind and I don’t play tribal politics…I belong to every Ghanaian and will continue to beg for your votes since sovereignty resides in the people.

He added: "those who do not understand democracy do not know that power resides in the people".

He said the agro-industry would be used to create jobs for the youth especially in the northern part of the country to avoid the situation where they travelled outside the region seeking for non-existent jobs.

After 18 months per the promise he gave, what has happened?

Meanwhile, controversial musician Kwame Asare Obeng aka A-Plus has fired Nana Addo asking him whether he was lying when he promised to change Ghana in 18 months.

He has also attacked NPP members who said Ghanaians were being impatient with the President.

A-Plus who supported the NPP in 2016 in a Facebook post appears unhappy with the slow pace of work by the President the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and how NPP members respond to criticisms.

