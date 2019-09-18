He joined Ghanaians clamouring for the sack of the CID boss.

In a trending hashtag #TiwaaMustGo on Twitter, they called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to relieve COP Maame Yaa of her duties for her lackadaisical attitude during the kidnapping of the girls.

The acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), James Oppong Boanuh, at a news conference in Accra last Monday, said DNA tests had confirmed that the skeletons retrieved from the backyard of the prime suspect in the kidnapping cases were those of the four ladies.

He said that a DNA test carried out on the human parts found in the vicinity of the suspected kidnapper's home was that of the four girls missing who went missing in Takoradi.

The names of the girls are Ruth Abakah, Priscilla Kuranchie, Ruth Love Quayson, and Priscilla Blessing Bentum.

COP Maame Yaa gives hope on Takoradi girls

Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah addressing journalists at a press conference on Tuesday, 2 April 2019, said the police has discovered the location of the three kidnapped girls in Takoradi but will not disclose the whereabouts of the girls for their safety.

"It’s taken us over three months to even identify where the ladies are, and what we don't want to do is do anything that will jeopardise the safety of that. So we are working very hard. All the stakeholders who are supposed to be on board are on board and hopefully, the girls will be brought back safe and sound," she said.

COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah

However, some Ghanaians mounted pressure on her to resign over lack of information concerning investigations on the kidnapped girls.

They said they are not satisfied with the police investigations.

Some pressure groups called on Nana Addo to sack her because she's incompetent.

Prof Attafuah calls on COP Maame Yaa to resign

Prof Attafuah speaking on the development on Accra-based Joy FM on Wednesday, 18 September 2019, stated that "In this country, we are slow to do the needful by ourselves, although I know sometimes the clamour happens where there is no sound evidential basis for it".

He noted: "Where individuals themselves know that they have goofed, that they have – by their acts of omission or commission – generated a situation that is untenable that undermines public confidence in the institution that they lead and that also have the potential to affect the future dynamics and effectiveness of the institution, they do the honourable thing of not waiting to be fired but to tender their resignation and to apologise in grace and exit the scene so that pain is assuaged, confidence is assured and innovation is triggered."

Missing Takoradi girls

Prof Attafuah, who doubles as the Executive Secretary of the National Identification Authority (NIA), said: "This [Takoradi girls issue] is one of those moments that people have to swallow their pride; where, as much as they might think they have been misunderstood or that the circumstances have not worked to your favour or have worked against you, that you do the honourable thing: you do the noble thing of saluting the state and taking a bow and a good exit."