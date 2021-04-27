RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Profile: All you need to know about newly appointed Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng

Private legal practitioner, Kissi Agyebeng has been appointed as the next Special Prosecutor.

He takes over from Martin Amidu who stepped down as the Special Prosecutor over interference in his work by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with the risk of corruption and anti-corruption assessment on the controversial Agyapa Royalties Transaction.

In a letter to the Presidency, the Attorney-General, Godfred Dame, said he was satisfied that "Kissi Agyebeng possesses the requisite expertise on corruption and corruption-related matters, is of high moral character and proven integrity and satisfies all the other requirements stipulated in section 13(1) and (2) of Act 959."

Section 13(8) of the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2017 (Act 959) requires the President to appoint a person qualified for appointment as Special Prosecutor to that position, within six months of the Office of Special Prosecutor becoming vacant.

In 2019, the government-appointed Kissi Agyebeng as the Chairman of the Electronic Communications Tribunal.

Agyebeng took over from Justice Samuel Kofi Date-Bah who resigned from the Tribunal on July 1, 2019.

Agyebeng's role is to oversee the affairs and adjudication of appeals at the Tribunal as stipulated in The Electronic Communications Act, 2008 (Act 775).

He presided over the hearing of the case involving the closure of some radio stations in the country by the National Communications Authority.

Lawyer Kissi Agyebeng is 43-years-old.

Agyebeng is a private legal practitioner who has argued numerous cases before the Superior Courts of Ghana and has also been engaged in several international business transactions.

He was awarded the Bentsi-Enchill prize for the best graduating student of the University of Ghana School of Law in 2001.

He is also a lecturer at the University of Ghana School of Law, teaching and researching criminal law, international humanitarian law, international law, and corporate law.

He holds a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B.) from the University of Ghana and two Master of Laws (LL.M.) from the Schulich School of Law at Dalhousie University (Marine and Environmental Law) and Cornell Law School (Corporate Law and Securities Regulation).

From lecturing for years at the Ghana Law School to his well-documented travels on his private Instagram page, representation of some of the most popular names in media and sports, the Kwahu native has been very much in the public space.

He is the Managing Partner of Cromwell Gray LLP, a reputable law firm in Accra.

In 2006, he received a Master of Laws (LLM) – corporate law, securities regulation, international commercial arbitration, international economic relations (WTO), and international business transactions at the Cornell Law School, Ithaca, New York.

