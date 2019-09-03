In the call to the president, a communication member of the NDC, Brogya Genfi tasked the Nana Addo to respect the constitution and publish the report.

This is because President Akufo Addo has only 10 days left to exhaust the constitutionally mandated space for the publication.

Genfi believes governments’ failure to make the findings of the report public in the last five months is a blatant disregard of the principles of transparency and accountability.

It is exactly eight (8) months since the government-sponsored brutalities on innocent voters during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election occurred.

It was in the early hours of 31st January, 2019 when the Akufo-Addo backed parallel civilian army attacked innocent citizens including high profile opposition Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Dzata George and other National Officers of the main opposition at various polling centres - causing a hell of pandemonium.

Citizens were shot at, whipped, slapped and inhumanly manhandled on that BLACK THURSDAY!

The dark events of that day prompted the National Chairman of the opposition to announce their withdrawal and boycott of that election, a decision that received plaudits and laudations from well-meaning Ghanaians. The one-sided election recorded what pundits described as the lowest voter turnout in Ghana's history of parliamentary elections - 19%. The collateral effect was that, out of a total registered voter population of 88,710, only 17,501 turned up to polling centres to exercise their right to vote.

Subsequently, opposition political parties came together to form an Inter-Party Coalition for National Sovereignty which pulled thousands of citizens onto the streets of Accra to demonstrate against the government and presented a petition at the seat of government.

At this point, the Akufo-Addo government was virtually compelled by the increased pressure from the Ghanaian public which was united in its condemnation of the dastardly atrocities of that day to set up a Commission of Enquiry (the Emile Short Commission) in accordance with Article 278 of the 1992 Republican Constitution of Ghana to investigate the circumstances leading to the violence and recommend measures for future curtailment.

During the inauguration of the Emile Short Commission, government through the Vice President, Dr. Mahmoud Bawumia expressed the urgent need for the Commission to conclude its work within four (4) week.

The nation witnessed startling revelations of infiltration into the ranks of our National Security set up by NPP-trained hoodlums. We also heard jaw-breaking testimonies of how Police uniforms, equipment and armament were used by these NPP Party 'boys' without the authorization and knowledge of the Inspector General of Police and his subordinates or the Minister responsible for Interior.

Many sustained injuries, some of them life-threatening ones that have kept able-bodied men with family responsibilities hospitalized for several months. The graphic and gut-wrenching details that emerged from the Short Commission sittings, the comedy of errors and contradictions, and at times barefaced lies told by our security capos left many Ghanaians wondering whether they were truly safe in their own country.

Fast forward, the Emile Short Commission rounded up its work within the shortest possible time, way ahead of their schedule.

Receiving the report from the Commission at the Jubilee House, President Akufo- Addo had this to say:

"The circumstances under which the unfortunate incident occurred might have proved somewhat difficult for others, but you did not hesitate to accept the assignment and the work that you have done has been in the public domain."

He added "...to the extent that the recommendations of this Commission can help us advance the course of law and order in our country, I welcome it".

Article 280 (3) of Ghana's Constitution states:

"The President shall, subject to clause (4) of this article cause to be published the report of a commission of inquiry together with the White Paper on it within six months after the date of submission of the report by the commission."

Our President has exactly ten (10) days left to exhaust the constitutionally mandated space to publish the Short Commission report.

Having endured the painful memories of the violence for eight (8) months, I believe the Nation will NOT accept anything but the publication of the report!

Mr. President, you have failed your people on many of your promises, and on numerous occasions, you have not been truthful since you assumed office as Head of State. You cannot fail your citizens this time too.