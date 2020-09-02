The former First Lady will be acclaimed on Friday, 4 September 2020, the party’s General Secretary, Alhaji Mohammed Frimpong, said.

According to a report by Classfmonline, Rawlings, who is the founder of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), will grace the NDP’s Congress.

The two-day event will be held in Accra, with the party assuring that all COVID-19 protocols will be observed.

Former President Jerry John Rawlings

Nana Konadu previously served as Vice Chair for the NDC, before breaking away to form the NDP ahead of the 2012 general elections.

She contested the 2016 Presidential elections on the ticket of the NDP, which was eventually won by the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Nana Akufo-Addo.

Mr. Rawlings recently came under the spotlight following reports the he wanted his wife to succeed him after he exited office as President in 2000.

The claim was made by ex-Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Prof. Kwamena Ahwoi in his book titled ‘Working with Rawlings’.

However, Rawlings dismissed the claims, insisting such assertions are fabrications which are geared towards smearing the reputation of his wife.