The video shows a group of charged men manhandling a cornrow-wearing gentleman who they claim is an encroacher taking their lands at Tsado, a suburb of Accra near La-Trade fare.

Although the victim denied being Anas, the attackers insisted that it was him, saying that he has been using his name and influence to dupe them of lands duly registered in their names.

Pulse Ghana is not in the position to ascertain whether the victim in the video is indeed the investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Here' a transcript of the conversation in the said video which is in Hausa.

Man in white: Do you know me?

Alleged Anas: Listen, will it be okay for you if I am killed?

Man in white: Record Anas. I am here with Anas. Anas Aremeyaw Anas. He said he is Anas Aremeyaw Anas so record I and him.

We are at Jado here, someone has a registered land... he said he is Anas Aremeyaw Anas so he is coming to claim.

Alleged Anas: You want people to kill me. I am talking to you but you don’t want to listen.

Man in the background: He is not Anas.

Alleged Anas: I am still pleading but you don’t want to listen.

Man in brown: So you don’t want to be killed.

Man in background: Massa, it is not a fight.

Man in white: What you are doing is wrong.

Another man in background: No one is going to touch him so don’t pretend like you are separating a fight.