Apraku, who is popularly known as Ray, received a donation of $20,000 from the First Lady.

The amount is to help cover the £40,000 needed to treat Emmanuel Apraku from the liver disease he’s battling with.

A tweet on Ray’s twitter handle announced that “The First Lady, Her Excellency Rebecca Akufo-Addo has donated $20,000 to help cover the cost of the amount needed for Emmanuel Apraku's treatment. We wish him a speedy recovery God bless you First lady and all those who helped and are helping.”

