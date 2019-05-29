This was announced by the sector minister, Hajia Halima Mahama at the 'Meet The Press' series in Accra.

She said the amendment Bill of Article 243 (1) on appointment of MMDCEs has been approved by Cabinet, Gazetted, laid in Parliament and has been referred to the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee of Parliament.

The Minister added that a National Campaign Strategy has been developed to facilitate a successful national referendum, which will be conducted alongside the District Level Elections, in December 2019.

READ ALSO: Ghana Armed Forces to deploy more soldiers to conflict ravaged Chereponi

“A Bill to amend Article 55 (3) of the Constitution to pave way for the participation of political parties in district-level elections, was approved by Cabinet, forwarded to Mr Speaker, then to the Council of State for advice, was published in the Gazette, matured on 24th May, and laid in Parliament for first reading on 28th May, 2019”, she said.

Hajia Alima Mahama disclosed that her Ministry as part of the process has conducted a series of stakeholders’ sensitization and consultations in all regions.

According to the Minister, some of the groups met were: the Parliamentary Select Committee on Local Government, National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), the Electoral Commission (EC), National House of Chiefs, Political Parties, Christian Council, Federation of Muslim Councils in Ghana and Professional and Civil Society groups.