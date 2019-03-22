In a letter to the leadership of Parliament, the police indicated that Hon. Agyapong is requested to assist in investigations against him by Detective Sergeant George Ofori, the Central Region Divisional Commander.

In the letter signed by the Director-General/Administration, Commissioner of Police (COP), Mr Ken Yeboah said: "The said incident is alleged to have occurred on 14th March, 2019, during a demonstration by students of University of Education at Winneba".

READ ALSO: Audio: I am tired of NPP; government begged me to ‘destroy’ Anas - Kennedy Agyapong

“In the circumstances, we respectfully crave your indulgence to release Hon. Kennedy Agyapong to report to the Central Regional Police Commander to assist with investigations into the alleged assault,” it stated.

Detective Sergeant Ofori on March 17, 2019, reported to the Central Regional Police Command that he and other police personnel were performing their lawful duties of providing security at the forecourt of the Administration block of the University of Education, Winneba, to protect that facility against irate rampaging students.

According to the complainant, Mr Agyapong and the NPP MP for Effutu, Mr Afenyo Markins, accompanied by some irate youth numbering about 500, stormed the forecourt apparently to see the Regional Police Commander.