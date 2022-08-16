Remove Commonwealth’s Hall Master and Senior Tutor over recent clashes – UG Council

The council also recommended that the Hall Master and Senior Tutor of Commonwealth Hall be removed in the interim while management works with the security agencies to investigate the clashes and work towards finding lasting solutions to the tensions between the two halls.

In a statement published on its website, the University’s Management said, “The University Council, at its meeting on Thursday, 11th August, 2022, discussed the report of an investigative committee on the clashes between students of Commonwealth and Mensah Sarbah Halls that took place on Friday 5th August and Saturday 6th August 2022.

The statement added that, “Council noted that clashes between students of the two halls have become progressively more frequent and violent, and stressed the need for urgent action to stop these clashes and ease the tensions between students of the two halls.”

The University therefore outlined the following decisions in line with Sections 16 (2) and 22 (1a) of the University of Ghana Act, 2010, Act 806, and Section 9 (i) of the University’s statutes:

i. Management of the University should continue to work on measures to interrogate the root and immediate causes of the tensions between students of Commonwealth and Mensah Sarbah Halls and put in place measures to eliminate these. Requisite actions should be taken to ensure the success of these measures.

ii. No events organized by students, should be held for the remainder of the 2021/2022 academic year without the express approval of the Dean of Student Affairs.

iii. Students who are offered places in halls of residence should be made to sign undertakings to be of good behaviour.

iv. To ensure accountability of hall officials to University authorities, the Vice-Chancellor should appoint key officers in all halls of residence, based on recommendations from the halls, in a similar way that heads of department are appointed. To this end, a standard procedure for the election/appointment of hall officials should be addressed in the ongoing revisions to the University’s Statutes.

v. The composition of Commonwealth and Mensah Sarbah Halls should be reviewed.

The clash occurred late in the evening of Friday, August 5th, and in the early morning hours of Saturday, August 6th, 2022.