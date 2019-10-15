They made these threat at a peaceful demonstration against the company in Accra today.

“We are here to press home our demands for our funds. In fact, we are not happy with what is happening…some financial houses were closed but their monies were given to them. Gold Coast Fund has been struggling for almost a year now but nothing has been said to customers. We do not know our faith. We need the government to come out and go straight to the point,” an aggrieved customer said.

Another unhappy customer said; “We are demonstrating to press home our demands for the government to make an intervention regarding our locked-up funds because it is by his financial cleanup exercise that has created this whole situation.”

Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, Flagbearer of the Progressive People's Party

“It is the government that has caused this mess. We were expecting the Securities and Exchanges Commission to intervene but they have failed to do so. 2020 is just around the corner, we will make sure we show the government the exit if they fail to intervene,” one other customer complained.

Gold Coast Fund Management, a member of Groupe Nduom, has struggled just like defunct GN Bank, which was downgraded to a Savings and Loans before its licensed was finally withdrawn by the Bank of Ghana.