Ritual Murder: Media must stop giving platforms to fraudulent people – Kufuor

“How could young people do this? What do they know? Unfortunately, you media people are giving so much exposure to tricksters and fraudulent people, promising everything,” the ex-President told Joy News.

“When you look at them you should know that these are people who are themselves just bad and ignorant. That is not the way for our society to go.”

There have been calls from a section of Ghanaians for spiritualists and Mallams to be banned from propagating get-rich-quick agendas on television.

Kufuor backed such calls, insisting fraudsters and trickster must be eradicated from television like a disease.