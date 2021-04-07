Ritual Murder: Media must stop giving platforms to fraudulent people – Kufuor

This follows the murder of a 10-year-old boy at Kasoa in Accra by two teenagers for money rituals.
Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has called on the media to stop giving their platforms to fraudulent individuals and tricksters.
“How could young people do this? What do they know? Unfortunately, you media people are giving so much exposure to tricksters and fraudulent people, promising everything,” the ex-President told Joy News.
“When you look at them you should know that these are people who are themselves just bad and ignorant. That is not the way for our society to go.”
There have been calls from a section of Ghanaians for spiritualists and Mallams to be banned from propagating get-rich-quick agendas on television.
Kufuor backed such calls, insisting fraudsters and trickster must be eradicated from television like a disease.
“We need to do that, media and of course the authorities too should come up and tackle all these people who are now virtually hijacking the airwaves with vain promises and trickery.
“They should be eradicated than even some of the diseases we are talking about,” he added.
