The staff said Yaw Kwakwa is incompetent, therefore, must resign.

In a petition to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the staff said "The Managing Director, since assumption of office two years ago, has demonstrated gross incompetence, insensitivity and lack of understanding of the critical Aviation Industry and, therefore, his continuous stay in office will further derail the progress of the company."

Yaw Kwakwa has also been accused of "deliberate refusal to implement several interview reports lying on his desk for over two years, outsourcing key aspects of the company’s operations at exorbitant cost, notwithstanding the availability of in-house capacity."

The MD has been given a two-week ultimatum for their demand to be met or they embark on a series of industrial actions.

