He said action should be based on the recent xenophobic attacks by South Africans on other African nationals.

Speaking to host Julius Caesar Anadem on the Ultimate Breakfast Show, the Pan – Africanist insisted that the possibility for such atrocities to be committed on other nationals demonstrates a clear lack of commitment by South African authorities to deal with errant black natives.

“If we had serious leaders on this continent, the first thing they must all do, not only the president of Ghana, they must sack all the South African Ambassadors in their countries within 24 hours. They must leave here immediately if we really want the South African government to work. When they get there, their government will work,” he fumed.

He explained, “The government of South Africa knows everything that is happening but the reason why they are not acting is that it serves their interest. Now the failure of the government to take their lands for them is being blamed on the Africans who go to live in South Africa. It only shows that they don’t have a clear understanding of their history

“The people who are responsible for exploitation and poverty in your country, is not your fellow African who is there struggling with you and the government’s responsibility is to expose all of that and arrest the criminals. The president of South Africa cannot run away from blame. His government is hundred percent responsible for what is happening and ANC must recognize how Africa bled to support the country,” Mr Boampong added.