The two female SHS students from Bole died as a bus believed to be carrying students from Lassia Tuolu SHS moving towards Techiman was involved in an accident on Thursday, April 6, 2023.
Savannah Region: 2 female SHS students killed in car accident
Students of Lassia Tuolu Senior High School are devastated as two female students were killed in a horrific car crash.
The accident reports stated happened around Gidabour community in the Savannah region.
The daughter of Tingawura Abudu Sampson of the Bole Traditional area and one other female died on the spot.
The remaining passengers have been rushed to the Bole hospital.
It is, however, unclear what caused the accident but residents attribute it to the bad nature of the Wa-Sawla-Bole highway.
