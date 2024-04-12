ADVERTISEMENT
Sign the anti-gay bill into law when Akufo-Addo travels – Dafeamekpor to Bawumia

Evans Annang

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for South Dayi Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor has called on Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to demonstrate his stance on the anti-gay bill.

He said the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) should sign the anti-gay bill into law if the President travels.

This, he said, will determine whether or not indeed, he is against gay practice.

“In this video, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, our Veep, is heard and seen saying that by our cultural ethos and his Muslim beliefs, he is against LGBTQ+. Fantastic.

“I expect our Veep to sign the Bill into law when next the Prez travels and he acts as the Head of State. That’s all,” he wrote on his x platform while reacting to the rejection of gay practices by the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Addressing the congregation during the Eidul-Fitr prayers at the Kumasi Central Mosque in the Ashanti Region, Dr. Bawumia reiterated his steadfast stance against LGBTQ activities, affirming that such practices would not be tolerated under his leadership.

“First of all, it is important to note that our cultural and societal norms and values as Ghanaians frown on the practice of homosexuality,” Dr. Bawumia said.

“Furthermore, as a Muslim, my view on this matter aligns with the position of my religious faith. The Holy Quran is replete with verses frowning on LGBTQ acts, including same-sex marriages. My faith is therefore very strictly against the practice of homosexuality, no “ifs” or “buts”. No shades of grey.”

“Therefore, I personally cannot support that which my religion, and indeed, all the major religions in Ghana clearly and unequivocably forbid. All the major religious traditions in Ghana (Christianity and Islam) are opposed to this practice and I stand opposed to it now and I will stand opposed to it as President, Insha Allah.”

The Vice President’s remarks were prompted by calls from various quarters, particularly within certain Muslim communities in the country, urging him to clarify his position on the LGBT issue.

