This was after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced that the government will commence the construction of hospitals in the 88 districts in the country without hospitals.

In a televised address to the nation during his updates on Ghana's situation on the COVID-19 pandemic on Sunday, April 26, 2020, he said "There are 88 districts in our country without hospitals. We have six new regions without regional hospitals. We do not have infectious disease control centres dotted across the country and we don't have enough testing and isolation centres for diseases like COVID-19. We must do something urgently about this.

"That is why the government has decided to undertake a major investment in our healthcare infrastructure – the largest in our history. We will, this year, begin constructing 88 hospitals in the districts without hospitals. It will mean 10 in Ashanti, nine in Volta, nine in Central, eight in Eastern, seven in Greater Accra, seven in Upper East, five in Northern, five in Oti, five in Upper West, five in Bono, four in Western North, four in Western, three in Ahafo, three in Savannah, two in Bono East and two in North-Easter regions.

"Each of them will be a quality, standard design 100-bed hospital with accommodation for doctors, nurses, and other health workers and the intention is to complete them within a year."

Some social media users who took to Twitter to troll the President said the government should "first complete abandoned hospital projects, open the completed ones and equip existing ones before he starts his magical 88 hospitals in 8 months projects".

A Twitter user asked, "how will the future 88 district hospitals solve the current pandemic we are confronted with?"

See posts below: