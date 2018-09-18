Spare parts dealers threaten demonstration over hardship

news

Spare parts dealers in Accra are set to stage a demonstration against the government over rising tax on the importation of spare parts into the country.

The Members of the National Concerned Spare Parts Dealers Association said they will protest over the "government’s insensitive increase in taxes, high import charges and the inability to stabilise the dollar as promised."

The march is slated for Friday, September 21, 2018 in Accra.

According to a member for the Spare Parts Association, they could not understand why announcement by the government that import duties on spare parts have been abolished but still import duties have soared significantly.

The demonstration would involve second hand parts dealers from Abossey Okai and Kokompe in Accra, which are the hubs of the spare parts business.

A statement signed by Kwabena Agyei, Chairman of the Association said: "The above-mentioned issues coupled with government’s introduction of its Bench Mark Value (BMV), which has almost tripled charges at the ports, have overburdened our members.

"We, therefore, wish, as law-abiding citizens, to register our dissatisfaction toward the government through a nation-wide demonstration which starts from Accra on the above-mentioned date.

"We wish to reiterate our commitment towards a peaceful demonstration."