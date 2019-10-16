According to reports, the children were on their way home from school on Tuesday afternoon when the accident occurred as they crossed the road.

One other child is in a critical condition and rushed to the Saltpond Hospital.

The driver of the Hyundai 4×4 vehicle has been arrested and taken to the Saltpond Police station.

The residents of the area are incensed and blocked the Anomabo section of the Highway in protest of the killings as they claim the accident is the second in a week.

Watch the video below as a resident narrates how the accident happened.