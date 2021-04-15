Stop comparing Akua Poloo's case to mine - NAM1 charges

Social media was agog yesterday with calls for the prosecution of Mr. Mensah, who is popularly known as NAM1, after news broke that actress is set to get jail time.

In a response, NAM1 explained that he is not off the hook in his fraud case with the state as it is been speculated.

He tweeted: "Stop misleading the public. Even on a foreign land, I was acquitted and discharged; a decision that was affirmed by the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court. FYI: my granny wasn’t the presiding judge. Back home, I pleaded not guilty and I’m having my day in court”.

Akuapem Poloo posted the picture with her son on Instagram in June last year on the occasion of his seventh birthday.

Appearing in court on Wednesday, 14 April 2021, the actress pleaded guilty to all the charges levelled against her.

Akuapem Poloo and her son Chief Pulse Ghana

The court, presided over by Christiana Cann, deferred sentencing and convicted the ‘Sexy Poloo’ singer on her own plea.

For claiming to be pregnant, the court has to be sure of her state as a woman before her sentence is served, as required by law.

The court, therefore, ordered a pregnancy test to be conducted to ascertain her claim.