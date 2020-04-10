The victims, who have been identified as Mena Mansa (the mother) and her children, Paa Kwesi and Obaa Yaa, died on Easter Friday.

The mother was reportedly 28 years old while her two kids were three years-old and eight months old, respectively.

According to a report by Starrfmonline, the family of three was burned to death after a galon of premix fuel stored in their house caught fire.

“All of a sudden we saw flames coming from the house so we quickly rushed to the scene to help put off the fire but we had called the fire service earlier,” an eyewitness is quoted as saying.

“We heard Mansa shouting for help but the bathroom was at where the fire was coming from, there was little we could do.”

The Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, was at the scene to commiserate with the family of the deceased.

He further urged the Ghana National Fire Service to immediately begin investigations into the real cause of the fire, while assuring the deceased’s family of his full support.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the deceased have since been deposited at the Effia -Nkwanta hospital morgue.