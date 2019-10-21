The sex workers were apprehended following a joint operation by the police and military in the Tamale Metropolis.

The arrested girls have since been handed over to the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) for screening.

The Daily Guide reports that most of the girls are being forced to engage in prostitution by their masters who brought them to Ghana.

Some of the girls also claimed that they were lured into the country with the impression that they were coming to work as sales girls.

According to them, they are forced to sleep with men daily and render account to their masters, adding that they were maltreated each time they failed to render the accounts.

E. Kofi Owusu, who is the Assistant Commissioner of Immigration in Northern Region, said the GIS will look into the circumstances under which the girls came into the country.

Preliminary checks, he said, revealed that most of the arrested sex workers were first-timers in the country.

He added that the girls will be transported to Accra for further investigations to be conducted by the Immigration Service.

Mr. Owusu further assured that the security agencies are currently in the hunt for the masters of these sex workers.