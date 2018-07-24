Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Thompson, 4 others charged with 29 counts of financial loss


SSNIT Software Saga Thompson, 4 others charged with 29 counts of financial loss

They have been accused of fraudulently procuring the controversial $72 million Operating Business Suite (OBS) contract awarded to Perfect Business Solutions.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Former SSNIT boss Ernest Thompson to face court today play

Former SSNIT boss Ernest Thompson to face court today

Former Director-General of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), Ernest Thompson and four others have been charged with 29 offenses by the Attorney General.

The state arraigned Ernest Thompson and the four others,former head of IT Department, Caleb Kwaku Afaglo; former OBS project manager, John Hagan Mensah and Juliet Hasana Kramah of IT Company Perfect Business Systems as and Peter Hayibor the former General Counsel of SSNIT on Tuesday.

They have been accused of fraudulently procuring the controversial $72 million Operating Business Suite (OBS) contract awarded to Perfect Business Solutions.

READ ALSO: SSNIT Scandal Ernest Thompson denies knowledge of PWC audit

The charges leveled against the five accused persons include conspiracy to wilfully cause financial loss to the state, willfully causing financial to the state, defrauding by false pretense, contravention of Public Procurement Act, possession of forged documents, authoring forged documents among others.

Former SSNIT boss Ernest Thompson to face court today play

Former SSNIT boss Ernest Thompson to face court today

 

EOCO started investigating SSNIT in August 2017 after it became public knowledge that the Trust paid $72 million on the procurement and installation of a software and other hardware systems known as the Operational Business Suite (OBS) to digitize SSNIT’s operations.

Investigations showed that the General Manager of MIS at SSNIT, Caleb Afaglo, who was appointed to the position in 2015, applied to the job with fake degrees.

The accused persons all pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Accident: Gold carrying helicopter forcefully lands at Asamakese Accident Gold carrying helicopter forcefully lands at Asamakese
In Eastern Region: Helicopter carrying gold force-lands at maize farm In Eastern Region Helicopter carrying gold force-lands at maize farm
Women Empowerment: 2nd POWA forum tackles media’s impact on women’s participation in politics Women Empowerment 2nd POWA forum tackles media’s impact on women’s participation in politics
$72m Software Scandal: Former SSNIT boss Ernest Thompson to face court today $72m Software Scandal Former SSNIT boss Ernest Thompson to face court today
Double-Track System: Free SHS to run shift system - Minister of Education Double-Track System Free SHS to run shift system - Minister of Education
Examinations: Upward increase in 2018 WASSCE success hits 1.8% Examinations Upward increase in 2018 WASSCE success hits 1.8%

Recommended Videos

Illuminati Allegations: Kweku Bonsam disappointed in Despite group Illuminati Allegations Kweku Bonsam disappointed in Despite group
Police Assault Saga: I support sanctions against ‘woman beater’ policeman – Nana Addo Police Assault Saga I support sanctions against ‘woman beater’ policeman – Nana Addo
Police Assault Aftermath: Nigerian police chief mocks Ghana police over latest brutality Police Assault Aftermath Nigerian police chief mocks Ghana police over latest brutality



Top Articles

1 Patience Osafo Peace FM denies cash donation to woman assaulted by policebullet
2 Police Brutality Counsellor Lutterodt defends police officer for...bullet
3 Accident Gold carrying helicopter forcefully lands at Asamakesebullet
4 Trgaedy Bride, best man die in a gory accidentbullet
5 Double-Track System Free SHS to run shift system - Minister of...bullet
6 Ghana Police Outrage over police assault on woman at banking hallbullet
7 Police Assault Midland saga: woman deserves more beatings-...bullet
8 $72m Software Scandal Former SSNIT boss Ernest Thompson to...bullet
9 Abuse In Banking Hall Policeman arrested for assaulting...bullet
10 Patience Osafo Woman assaulted by police is a thief-...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Counsellor Lutterodt defends police officer for beating womanbullet
2 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
3 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As Second Wifebullet
4 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
5 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000...bullet
6 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
7 Anas Exposé "Nyantakyi gave out Nana Addo's room number to...bullet
8 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children...bullet
9 Name and Shame Kennedy Agyapong premieres Anas video on...bullet
10 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale...bullet

Local

Fall armyworms take over 300 farms in Upper East region
Agriculture Fall armyworms take over 300 farms in Upper East region
Police Arrest Bullion van driver ‘killer’ arrested
Police Brutality Medical report reveals nursing mother suffered severe bruises
In Western Region Commercial sex worker stabbed to death by patron