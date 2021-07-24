Tokyo 2020: Make us proud - Bawumia urges Team Ghana

He urged them to go all out and make the country in solidarity message on social media.
The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has called on the team representing Ghana at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games to excel.
He urged them to go all out and make the country proud in a solidarity message on social media.
As the Olympic Games start in Tokyo today, I extend my best wishes to the Ghanaian athletes representing our country at the tournament.
“Ghana is solidly behind you, make us proud,” a message posted on Bawumia’s official Facebook page read.
Ghana was led by the highly-rated Nadia Eke, who was the country’s flagbearer, the team made its way to the Olympic Stadium in grand style at the opening ceremony.
Nadia Eke will represent Ghana in the women’s triple jump competition, while Sansei Kwadjo Anani will compete in Judo.
Benjamin Azamati, Joseph Amoah, Joseph Manu and Sean Safo-Antwi are Ghana’s representatives for the 100m, 200m and 4x100 relay.
