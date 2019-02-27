The Tamale Airport, the Bekwai hospital project and the Kumasi Central Market are all set to receive funding to either undergo major expansion, construction or facilitate the installation of essential equipment as part of the UK government’s partnership agreements with the Government of Ghana.

The UK’s Minister for Africa, Hon Harriet Baldwin, announced the funding support on Tuesday, 26 February 2019 at the end of the second UK-Ghana Business Council (UKGBC) Meetings held in London, UK.

The meetings, co-chaired by Mrs Baldwin and the Vice President of the Republic, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, brought together Ministers and other government officials from both countries as well as captains of industry to deliberate on ways to deepen business and other ties between the two countries.

“We will be backing the modernization of Kumasi Central Market with a total of 80 million Euros in support of this major trading centre. It's visited by over 800,000 people every day and it will see upgrades of its electrical networks, its water supplies, it's generators, its fire detection systems and it's public transport,” Mrs Baldwin announced.

“Second, we will be backing the expansion of Tamale Airport which will include the construction of a modern, new International terminal building. It's a $56 million US loan which will enable the airport’s expansion to improve tourist access and promote economic growth as well as benefiting Hajj pilgrims with a new multi-purpose facility.

“And the third project we’re backing is in completing Bekwai hospital. Led by the Eurofinsa Group and insurance firm Ellipse UK, UKEF (UK Export Finance)’s guarantee of a 20 million euro loan will support every aspect of the hospital’s construction which will include 120 new beds, an Emergency Department, a Maternity Ward and an Operating Theatre,” she disclosed.

The announcements, Mrs Baldwin said, was “just a flavour of some of the amazing announcements that have come through as a result of this UK-Ghana Business Council meeting”, adding, “it's something we're committed to doing with a 6 months frequency in terms of taking this agenda forward.”

The overarching goal of the UKGBC is to match as closely as possible Ghana’s needs with UK expertise, financing and private sector support. The London meetings explored new strategies and opportunities to enhance trade and investment between the two countries.

The UK-Ghana Business Council will next meet at Accra in October this year.