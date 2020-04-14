This was announced by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) in a statement released on its website on Tuesday.

The statement said so far a total of 44,421 persons have been tested, out of which 636 have tested positive for COVID-19.

Giving further breakdown, the GHS said 17 patients have fully recovered from the disease and have since been discharged.

Meanwhile, 605 cases have been categorised as mild disease and are still on treatment, while the country has recorded eight deaths thus far.

"A total of 44,421 persons have been tested with 636 being positive for COVID-19," the GHS' statement reads.

"The breakdown of the 636 positive cases are as follows: seventeen (17) have been treated, reverted to negative on repeat tests and discharged, 605 cases have been categorised as mild disease and are on treatment, two (2) are categorized as moderate to severe cases, none in critical state currently and eight (8) have died."

It added: "Of the 636 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 268 were reported from the routine surveillance, 253 from enhanced surveillance activities and 115 from travellers under mandatory quarantine in both Accra and Tamale."