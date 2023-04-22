UPSA: Student dismissed over whipping colleague

A student, Mabel Teye-Nomo was sighted in a viral video whipping a fellow student in the hallway of the school’s hostel.
Following earlier reports on a viral video that surfaced online of a student of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) whipping another student has been dismissed.
Information gathered alleged that the victim was being punished by the ‘senior’ for spreading false rumors about her.
Following an uproar by online netizens and some celebrities, the school set up a disciplinary committee to probe further into the incident.
The institution in a letter signed by Dr. Koryoe Anim-Wright, the Vice Chancellor has ordered the dismissal of Mabel Teye-Nomo from the CIMG Access Course and to also “hand over keys to the hostel room and the University’s student ID card.”
"Her actions breach the Universities regulation", the letter reads
