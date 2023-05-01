ADVERTISEMENT
US: Ghanaian parent calls for review of school policy that teaches children LGBTQ+

Reymond Awusei Johnson

A Ghanaian parent in the United States of America (USA) has called public attention to a new school policy that teaches children to become LGBTQ+ without seeking the consent of their guardians.

Neil Acheampong
Neil Acheampong

According to him, there is a need for the policy to be reviewed as it takes away the parent's role as the first line of safety and defense for the child in such an important decision-making process.

The parent, Neil Acheampong, addressing a local town meeting described the policy as disturbing and makes a case against the policy calling for proper review and not disregarding parent consent for such a life-changing decision.

"There is an issue that bothers me about it, and I want to just make that clear if there will be a review of the policy in regards to the fact that asking if my child could be able to be a transgender, and then a school teacher or somebody else in the school system could help the child to make that decision without going through the parent is disturbing,"

"I think that policy needs to be looked at again because if my five-year-old is crossing a street, a parental instinct will be that I will never allow the child to cross the street by herself. Because the first line of safety for a child is a parent, and I believe we need to go back to those basic things," he said.

Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
