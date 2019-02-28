Anas investigated the rot after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo launched 'Operation Vanguard', a military-police joint task force to combat the menace of illegal mining.

A presidential staffer and Secretary to the Inter-Ministerial Committee on illegal Mining (IMCIM), Charles Cromwell Bissue, has been fingered in the exposé.

In the latest work of Anas exposing corruption, Bissue in the video emerged as a facilitator for a company seeking to circumvent laid down processes to be given clearance for its mining operations.

The video is titled 'Galamsey Fraud Part 1' of the new documentary.

Bissue is seen receiving wads of cash to facilitate the speedy 'clearance' of a mining company in order that it can begin mining as soon as possible, and is heard in the video instructing his subordinates over the phone to "fast track" the processing of the company’s documents.

Several others connected to the work of the IMCIM, otherwise known as the Presidential Committee on Environment and Natural Resources, are seen in the video playing "facilitating" roles at negotiated fees.

Watch the full video below: