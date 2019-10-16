This is a result of what the company said is part of steps to carry out repair works on its burst transmission pipeline which has affected the flow of water to these areas.

"Management of Ghana Water Company Limited wishes to inform the general public, especially, its valued customers in the Western part of Accra, that as a result of a burst on the 36 inch transmission pipe-line on the main Mallam Gbawe road, water supply has been interrupted to enable repair works to be undertaken by GWCL Engineers," GWCL said in a statement signed by the Head of Communications, Stanley Martey.

Places to be affected include Sakaman, Odorkor, Dansoman, Agege, Mamprobi, Chorkor, Korle-Gonno, Korle-Bu Hospital, Latebiokorshie, Mataheko, Russia, Sukura, Abbosey Okai.

Other areas are Kaneshie, Palladium, James Town, Sraha, Abeka, Mallam, Gbawe, Ablekuma, Tesano, and surrounding areas.