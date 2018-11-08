news

When someone has more interest in sex than the other, it's easy for the person with the higher sex drive to feel rejected, bruised and undesirable and for the partner who avoids sex to feel pressure, anxious and guilty.

Some aggrieved drivers in Breman Asikuma who ply the Asikuma to Assin Fosu stretch of road in the Central region have expressed disappointment in the government for its failure to rehabilitate the roads.

The drivers claim the bad roads are affecting their performances in bed and as a result, their wives are threatening to divorce them.

The drivers complained that their poor performances in bed can be traced to waist problems most of them have developed when using the bad road.

They have, therefore, in a petition pleaded with the government to fix the road before they lose their marriages.

The drivers also said their vehicles are no longer in good condition because of the poor roads and it costs them huge sums of monies in repairing them.

The Breman Asikuman GPRTU Branch 2 secretary, Nana Boateng has served notice that they will not stop demonstrating until the road is fixed.

The Asikuma Odoben Brakwa DCE, Isaac Odoom, who received the petition pleaded with the drivers to calm down as measures are being put in place to fix the road.