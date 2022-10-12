We predicted food prices rising but Agric Minister denied it – Peasant Farmers

Dr. Akoto said the statistics being compiled by the ministry on food prices do not support such claims.

Addressing the media, he said prices of food commodities are rather dropping.

This comes after the World Bank ranked Ghana first with the highest food prices in Sub-Saharan Africa in 2022.

A report by the Bretton Wood institution's October 2022 Africa Pulse Report indicated that food prices have since January 1, 2022, gone up by 122%.

Since the beginning of 2022, food prices have increased sharply in many countries, and the blame is largely due to the Russia and Ukraine war as well as the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report stated that Ghana has experienced very rapid food price increases this year, breaching the "inflation ceiling of the central bank target bands for all countries with an explicit nominal anchor."

Ghana's inflation has been largely influenced by food, transportation, and fuel, the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has said.

Almost a year after Dr. Akoto rubbished the claims that food prices are escalating on the market, Dr. Nyaabah of the Peasant farmers in an interview on TV3 said if quick measures are not put in place by the government, the situation will be worse.

He advocated that Ghanaian farmers must be incentivized to cultivate domestic crops to lessen their dependency on food importation.