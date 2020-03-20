According to the the Eastern Regional Communication Director for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), David Prah, members of his party will gang up and beat anybody who dares disrupt the process.

Speaking on Happy 98.9FM’s ‘Epa Hoa Daben’, Mr. Prah said, “we have asked our people to beat anyone who attempts to disrupt the process.

The lawlessness of the NDC is within their party only and cannot transcend outside the NDC. Anyone who thinks he can put the law into his hands and disrupt the process should know that, we in the Eastern region will beat them”.

According to him, he does not understand why the NDC will try to disrupt the peaceful and orderly NIA process. “There is orderliness in the Eastern region with people waiting patiently in line to get their cards done.

Prof Ken Attafuah

"There are not more than 20 people in a queue at a time. Hand sanitizers are at the disposal of the NIA staff and all present. With all this in place, why would the NDC act this poorly because of political expediency”.

He went on to dare the General Secretary and other bigwigs of the NDC to lead the charge themselves to disrupt the NIA registration in the Eastern region. “If they come, we will beat them too."

"All they want to do is to disrupt the peace in Ghana and we are not ready to tolerate their bullying,” he added.

The Communication Director assured the NIA officials that their safety is guaranteed and that they should go on with their work.