According to the Association, all preparations are in place to welcome students back in school after being in the house for 9 months.

Thomas Musah, GNAT general secretary told Accra-based Joy FM that teachers were ready across the country. “Our people are ready, we have told our people across the country that between now till next two weeks, they should visit the schools.

“The most important thing is that they should have the teaching and learning environment secured, … to ensure that we do not export any sickness to the house,” he added.

According to him, GNAT was aware of the magnitude of the challenges that the virus posed to the general populace. Parents have widely expressed mixed reactions to the reopening. Some are eager for the resumption whiles others are concerned over possible infection arising from the reopening.

“We appreciate and we also acknowledge the magnitude of the challenges confronting us at this particular time. Particularly as the incidence of COVID is going up and the concerns raised by the parents,” he added.

Relatedly, members of the Teachers and Educational Workers’ Union (TEWU) have begun a nationwide strike to demand better conditions of service.

According to TEWU, it is regrettable that for close to two years, the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission has not been able to finalize issues on its condition of service, while members continue to work under very difficult situations.