Who is keeping our money? - Health students strike


Alarming! Who is keeping our money? - Health students strike over 10-months allowance

According to the students, the President and other allied institutions must look into why their ten months health trainees allowance have delayed.

Kwaku Agyeman Manu

Kwaku Agyeman Manu

The National Health Students Association of Ghana has petitioned President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Parliamentary select committee of Health to investigate the delay of health trainees allowance.

According to the students, the President and other allied institutions must look into why their ten months health trainees allowance have delayed.

In a release issued on Tuesday, the health trainees said the allowance was budgeted for and paid to the Ministry of Health to be disbursed to beneficiaries but students are yet to receive the funds.

"Who is keeping our monies?" they queried.

Below is the full press release:

WHO IS SITTING ON THE HEALTH TRAINEES ALLOWANCES FOR THE PAST FIVE MONTHS, WHO IS INFLATING THE HEALTH TRAINEES SCHOOL FEES?

Kwaku Agyeman Manu

Kwaku Agyeman Manu

 

We the executive board of the Ghanaian Health Students through this release create the awareness of the President of the Republic, H. E Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo, Parliamentary select committee of Health, the Media and the General public about the bloating of Health Trainees School Fees and loopholes in trainees Allowance, for the ministry of Health and Health Training Institutions Secretariat to come out and explain the following to Ghanaians.

1. Why Teacher training institutions received their Allowance on time but Health Trainees Allowances are delayed for at least five (5) months with promises and assurances.

2. Why ten (10) months Health Trainees Allowance was budgeted for and the monies released to the Ministry of Health to be disbursed to beneficiaries and yet students had to cry out loud before getting their monies. Who is keeping our monies?

Ghanaians were not told the monies would be paid like drops of water. Who is sitting on the health trainees allowance? That is not what the health trainees were promised. How many days does it take to load e-zwich cards?

