ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Wife of Prof. Mike Oquaye passes on

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Prof Michael Aaron Oquaye, the former Speaker of Parliament, has lost his wife Mrs. Alberta Adwoa Boatemaa Oquaye.

Alberta Oquaye
Alberta Oquaye

Her demise occurred in the early hours of Saturday, March 5, 2023.

Recommended articles

In a post shared on social media by her son, the Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Free Zones Authority, Ambassador Mike Oquaye Jnr expressed his sadness at her loss

He wrote “it is with deep sorrow that I have to convey the news of the sudden passing of our mother;

ADVERTISEMENT

“Maj. Rtd. Alberta Adwoa Boatemaa Oquaye.

“Let us All kindly pray for her Husband and our father Rt. Hon. Prof. Oquaye, her son Ambassador Mike Oquaye Jnr, and the entire family.”

“Damirifa Due, Ya wor ojogban.”

Late Mrs. Oquaye was a retired Nursing Officer at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Daniel McKorley

High Court sentences McDan for contempt after allegedly taking land 'forcibly' from owner

I’m not above the law, I’ve learnt a lot from this case – McDan speaks after contempt sentence

I’m not above the law, I’ve learnt a lot from this case – McDan speaks after contempt sentence

Ghana Card

Company denies NIA cards due to financial duress

Lt Col Peter Amoah

Missing military officer found