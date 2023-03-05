Her demise occurred in the early hours of Saturday, March 5, 2023.
Wife of Prof. Mike Oquaye passes on
Prof Michael Aaron Oquaye, the former Speaker of Parliament, has lost his wife Mrs. Alberta Adwoa Boatemaa Oquaye.
In a post shared on social media by her son, the Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Free Zones Authority, Ambassador Mike Oquaye Jnr expressed his sadness at her loss
He wrote “it is with deep sorrow that I have to convey the news of the sudden passing of our mother;
“Maj. Rtd. Alberta Adwoa Boatemaa Oquaye.
“Let us All kindly pray for her Husband and our father Rt. Hon. Prof. Oquaye, her son Ambassador Mike Oquaye Jnr, and the entire family.”
“Damirifa Due, Ya wor ojogban.”
Late Mrs. Oquaye was a retired Nursing Officer at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.
